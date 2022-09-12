Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (19) won his first Grand Slam title and became the youngest to secure the world number one ranking in men's singles tennis on Sunday.

The Spanish teenager defeated Casper Ruud in four sets in the final to cap off a stunning run with his maiden Grand Slam title in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open, making him the youngest man to win a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal in 2005 (French Open) to win a Grand Slam title and the youngest since Pete Sampras in 1990 to win a Grand Slam title in men's tennis.

Alcaraz wrote history as he became the youngest World No. 1 in men's singles tennis. Since the start of the ATP rankings (in August 1973), no teenager had become number one. Before Alcaraz, Lleyton Hewitt was the youngest World No. 1 in 2001 at 20 years and nine months.

Alcaraz won the opening set 6-4, but he allowed Casper Ruud to make a strong comeback and nearly go 2-1.

Alcaraz needed a tie-breaker to go 2-1 up before he charged his way to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 victory in the final.

In spite of his impressive clay-court performance at the French Open, the Spaniard was knocked out early by Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2022. However, in a dramatic quarterfinal at the US Open, Alcaraz avenged his loss to the highly rated Italian in London.