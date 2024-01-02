Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja paid a poignant tribute to his longtime opening partner, David Warner, as the latter prepares for his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney, scheduled to commence on January 3.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Khawaja shared a collage of pictures featuring himself and Warner. The images ranged from their childhood, where the duo could be seen holding stumps, to the pinnacle of their careers with the Test mace during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

In the post, Khawaja captioned, "Different kind of stump. Same old boyz. Congrats to one of cricket's greats. This isn't the end, just a bookmark. But what a journey it has been brother."

David Warner recently announced his retirement from both Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket after the second Test in Melbourne. The prolific left-handed batsman leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having played 111 Tests, amassing 8695 runs, including 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries. In ODIs, Warner accumulated 6932 runs in 161 matches, boasting 22 tons and 33 half-centuries.

The year 2023 proved to be a dream for Warner, as he clinched two ICC trophies with Australia - the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, defeating India on both occasions. Warner was also a part of the victorious 2021 T20 World Cup and 2015 World Cup-winning teams.

In a recent interview with cricket.com.au, Warner expressed the sentiment of a "fairytale ending" to his Test career, highlighting the joy of opening with childhood friend Usman Khawaja for one last time. He recalled their journey from junior cricket to representing Australia at the highest level stating the rarity of such a prolonged cricketing partnership rooted in childhood friendship.