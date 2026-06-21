Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record with 11-ball fifty in Tri-Nation Series final

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books by scoring the fastest fifty in List A cricket history, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls during the Tri-Nation Series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The 15-year-old opener produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing boundaries from the outset and surpassing the previous world record of a 12-ball fifty held by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne since 2005-06.

Sooryavanshi eventually scored a stunning 94 runs off just 29 deliveries, an innings decorated with 10 fours and 8 sixes, before being dismissed just six runs short of a century.

His explosive knock came at a crucial stage after a series of low scores earlier in the tournament and helped India A get off to a flying start in the summit clash.

With the record-breaking feat, Sooryavanshi also eclipsed the previous Indian List A record for the fastest fifty, which was held by Sarfaraz Khan, who had reached the landmark in 15 balls.

The remarkable innings has further strengthened Sooryavanshi's reputation as one of India's most exciting young cricketing talents, with the teenager once again proving his ability to deliver on the biggest stage.