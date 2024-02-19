Team India handed England a resounding 434-run defeat at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, leaving the cricketing world abuzz with commentary on England's performance and approach.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain didn't mince words in their criticism of England's showing, particularly targeting what they termed as the team's "smug" attitude towards Test cricket. Vaughan, known for his candid analysis, expressed his dismay over England's statements during the Test, labeling them as "disrespectful" to the traditional format of the game.

Vaughan was particularly irked by Ben Duckett's assertion that England's 'Bazball' approach deserved credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive double century in the second innings. He stated the importance of respecting the draw and cautioned against undermining the essence of Test cricket.

Similarly, Hussain urged England to learn from Jaiswal's innings rather than claim credit for his aggressive style. He emphasized the importance of playing according to the situation and commended Jaiswal for his ability to switch gears strategically.

India's victory was underscored by stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja, who clinched a five-wicket haul, and strong batting displays from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and debutant Sarfaraz Khan.

Despite England's initial positive approach, they faltered after a promising start in the first innings and failed to mount a significant challenge in their final innings, being bundled out for a mere 122 runs in pursuit of a daunting 557-run target.

The defeat marks England's heaviest under the leadership of Ben Stokes, raising questions about the team's strategy and approach in Test cricket. With the series hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on England's response as they look to bounce back in the remaining matches.