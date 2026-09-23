‘Very happy and proud of myself’: Mirabai Chanu after historic Asian Games silver

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said winning her first Asian Games medal was a moment she had waited years for, describing her silver in the women’s 49kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 23 as a source of immense pride.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist finished with a combined lift of 198kg to secure the silver medal. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum took gold with 215kg, while Wijayana finished with bronze.

“I am very happy. I have been waiting for this day for many years. Finally, I have won a silver medal. I am very happy and proud of myself. My dream has come true,” Chanu said after the event.

The 32-year-old said the Asian Games had been a major target for her, particularly after a demanding competition schedule. She acknowledged the pressure of competing at the continental event but said she had prepared with the specific goal of returning with a medal.

“There was a lot of pressure. The Asian Games are very important for me. It is very difficult for us to play back-to-back competitions. After the Commonwealth Games, I had only one month. This is what I wanted to do. I wanted to win at least one medal in the Asian Games. I prepared very well and won this medal,” she said.

Chanu completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg. She then successfully lifted 107kg and 111kg in her first two clean and jerk attempts to finish with a total of 198kg.

The medal also marked redemption of sorts after her fourth-place finish at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. An injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, ending her hopes of a podium finish.

Chanu entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games on the back of a gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She is a three-time Commonwealth Games champion and won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020.

Her maiden Asian Games medal also places her in an elite group of Indian weightlifters. She became only the second Indian after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

For Chanu, however, the immediate focus was simply on savouring a moment she had spent years chasing.

“I don't know where to start. I have been waiting for this day for many years. I am very happy and proud of myself. I want to celebrate this day,” she said.

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu began formal weightlifting training in 2008 and went on to become one of India’s most prominent weightlifters.