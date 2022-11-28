Riding on Riyan Parag's performance, Assam on November 28, defeated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to enter the semifinal of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Parag smashed 174 in 116 balls in the quarterfinal with 12 fours and 12 sixes in a 351-run chase in the quarter-finals, containing his red-hot streak for Assam.

Chasing, J&K's 350, Assam didn't get a good start as they slipped to 45 for two before Parag and Rishav Das took the charge and both of them added 277 runs and eventually Parag took his team towards victory.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Assam invited Jammu and Kashmir to bat which helped them as J&K's openers Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma (34) smashed 74 in just 11.4 overs. After Sharma was sent to the pavilion, Khajuria and Henan Nazir continued to punish Assam's bowlers and put on 129 runs for the second wicket.

J&K lost their balance following the dismissal of Khajuria to Avinov Choudhury but Nazir and Fazil Rashid added 113 for the fifth wicket. However, they managed to set a target of 350 for Assam.

It is worth mentioning that previously, Parag had too scored two centuries as well as two fifties in the tournament during the Group stage, and in this match too, he continued to deliver when his Assam needed him.

Interestingly, the thrill of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, one of the most exciting trophies of Indian domestic cricket, is at its peak at this time. Young Indian players are spreading their fire fiercely in this tournament.

Brief score:

Assam 354 for 3 in 46.1 overs (Riyan Parag 174, Rishav Das 114 not out) by seven wickets.

J&K 350 for 7 in 50 overs (Henan Nazir 124, Shubham Khajuria 120, Fazil Rashid 53).