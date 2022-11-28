Young cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad on November 28 achieved an unthinkable feat in cricket after he smashed seven sixes in an over in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B Ground in Ahemdabad.

He smashed seven sixes against Uttar Pradesh in the 49th over of the match against Shiva Singh and his unbeaten 220-run knock helped his side post 330 runs on the board in the allotted fifty overs.

He fiercely attacked Singh who came to bowl the 49th over.

Ruturaj completed his double century by hitting a six on a no ball following this Singh bowled again and suffered another six from Ruturaj's bat and in this way, 7 sixes were hit in one over.

With this achievement, Ruturaj joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed six sixes in an over which includes Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shashtri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard, and Thisara Perera.

Earlier, After winning the toss in the match, Uttar Pradesh decided to bowl first. Whatever happened after that, he could hardly have expected it. Maharashtra opener Ruturaj single-handedly rained on UP, who forced Mumbai to defeat in the last match.