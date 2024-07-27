The debate over the necessity of personal coaches alongside federation-appointed national coaches has intensified with Olympic medal-winning boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh weighing in. Singh, a prominent figure in Indian sports and politics, has voiced strong support for athletes’ right to choose their support staff.

As the Paris Olympics commenced on Friday, numerous Indian athletes have brought their personal coaches despite the presence of national coaches within the official contingent. This has sparked a debate on whether such an arrangement is essential for optimal performance.

"Definitely, it is necessary," Singh said. Reflecting on his own experiences, the 38-year-old Haryana boxer, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and multiple medals in other major events, emphasized the importance of personalized support. "When I used to box, we had full freedom to choose our coaches and sparring partners. It made a significant difference in our performance."

Singh, who transitioned from amateur to professional boxing, highlighted the impact of having the right support. "Authorities used to say, 'We'll provide what you need, but we expect results.' And we delivered. From 2006 to 2012, I competed and won extensively. Therefore, I believe the athletes’ demands in training camps should be met," he added.

The Indian Olympic contingent in Paris includes 140 support staff, with 72 financed entirely by the Indian government. This group predominantly comprises the personal coaches that athletes have requested.

Singh also touched on the transformative role of social media in modern sports. "The facilities have improved, and athletes now have the internet at their fingertips. Social media allows them to voice their concerns and have their issues addressed more effectively," he noted. Reflecting on his own era, Singh acknowledged the lack of such platforms, stating, "Social media is a powerful tool today. It provides a platform for athletes to share their struggles and receive support."