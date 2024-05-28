Vikramaditya Chaufla has been appointed as the captain of the six-member Indian squad for the World Racketlon Championship, set to take place in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4. This marks Chaufla's third appearance at the championship, where he previously secured a silver medal in the individual category during the 2022 edition, also held in Rotterdam.

Racketlon, a sport that combines table tennis, badminton, tennis, and squash, is gaining popularity in India. The Indian squad, announced by the Racketlon India Sports Association on Tuesday, includes Nihit Kumar Singh, Karan Taneja, Prashant Sen, Nikhil Mansukhani, and Nayna Taneja, the sole female member of the team.

Chaufla, a former badminton player from Udaipur, expressed his honor at leading the team. "It is a great honor for me to lead the team in my third appearance at the World Championship. Racketlon is a sport that is growing fast in India, and a good performance in the World Championship will only increase awareness around the game. The aim is to win a medal for the country," said Chaufla.

K K Cheema, president of the Racketlon India Sports Association, will serve as the team manager for the championship. The Indian squad is hopeful that a strong showing in Rotterdam will boost the sport's profile and popularity within the country.