Vinesh Phogat, one of India's most celebrated wrestlers, has announced her retirement from the sport after being disqualified in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. The announcement was made through an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, August 9.

In her heartfelt message, Phogat expressed her deep disappointment and sense of defeat. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," she wrote.

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Phogat's journey to the final had been marked by a decisive victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, whom she defeated 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. However, her hopes of securing the gold medal were dashed when she was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit. She was scheduled to face the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final match.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment over the disqualification. She emphasized that while Phogat is physically and medically well, the psychological impact of the incident is significant. Usha noted that the support staff is actively working to help Phogat manage her weight and cope with the emotional toll of the disqualification.