Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics by winning three crucial bouts at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. In a series of impressive victories, Phogat demonstrated her skills in the women's 50kg category, paving the way for her qualification to the prestigious event.

Vinesh Phogat dispatched her opponents, propelling herself to the brink of Olympic qualification. The path to victory began with a commanding performance against her Korean adversary, Miran Cheon. Within a mere one minute and 39 seconds, Phogat executed a series of strategic maneuvers, culminating in a decisive takedown that secured her first triumph of the day.

Undeterred by the challenge ahead, Phogat continued her relentless pursuit of victory, effortlessly defeating Cambodia’s Smanang Dit in a mere 67 seconds. With impeccable precision, she maneuvered past her opponents, leaving no room for doubt regarding her qualification aspirations.

Competing in the 50kg category following her success in the selection trials, Vinesh Phogat's triumphs underscore her remarkable talent and determination. Even as she basks in the glory of her recent achievements, Phogat remains poised to explore further opportunities in the 53kg category, should the need arise.

Joining Phogat in her quest for Olympic glory, fellow wrestlers Anshu Malik and U23 world champion Reetika showcased their mettle in the arena. Anshu Malik, the 2021 World Championship silver medalist, asserted her dominance with a resounding victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Kalmira Bilimbekova, while Reetika demonstrated her prowess by outclassing her opponents with technical superiority.