In a landmark achievement for Indian wrestling, Vinesh Phogat has become the first Indian woman to advance to the finals of an Olympic wrestling event. Phogat secured her place in the women's 50kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics after defeating Cuba’s Lopez Guzman.

Phogat’s performance was marked by her aggressive approach from the outset. She faced Guzman with a relentless strategy, pressuring her opponent from the start. Despite a cautious initial phase, where no points were scored in the first two minutes, Guzman was penalized for passivity, giving Phogat a crucial point advantage.

The momentum shifted decisively in Phogat's favor following this penalty. Capitalizing on Guzman's forced attack, Phogat employed a strategic and calculated approach. A key moment came when she seized Guzman's right leg and executed a successful maneuver, extending her lead to 5-0.