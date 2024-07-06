Indian wrestling sensation Vinesh Phogat secured a major victory in her journey towards the Paris Olympics, claiming the gold medal in the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain held on Saturday.

Phogat, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist, displayed her prowess by defeating Mariia Tiumerekova with a scoreline of 10-5 in a thrilling final match, thus clinching the coveted gold medal.

Notably, Tiumerekova, formerly a Russian wrestler, competed in this tournament as an Individual Neutral Athlete, adding to the intensity of the competition.

Phogat's stellar performance not only shows her preparation for the upcoming Olympics but also marks a major achievement in her career, boosting India's hopes for glory in international wrestling.

Inputs taken from PTI