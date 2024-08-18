Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's coach, nutritionist and team India's doctor, Woller Akos has revealed that he believed Phogat might have died trying to cut her weight in order to qualify for the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics hours ahead of her gold medal bout after she was found 100 grams overweight than the required limit on day 2 of the competition when the finals were hosted.

She had qualified for the final after making weight on day 1 of the event, but after winning the semi-finals against Cuba's Lopez Guzman, she suffered a rebound, which shot her weight 2.7 kgs above the limit.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Vinesh's coach Woller Akos revealed that the the weight cut process a night ahead of the gold medal bout was painful, further revealing that at one point in time, he believed that Vinesh might have died.

He revealed that Phogat exercised for one hour and twenty minutes to shed 2.7 kg of excess weight, however 1.5 kg still remained, following which she worked on different cardio machines and wrestling moves till 5.30 am.

"I don't intentionally write dramatic details, but I only remember thinking that she might die," Akos had added further.

Meanwhile, overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat said that her fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would continue and hoped that "truth will prevail".

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside the IGI airport on Saturday to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics.