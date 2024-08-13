Vinesh Phogat's lawyer, Vidushpat Singhania, expressed cautious optimism as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) prepares to deliver its verdict on the wrestler's appeal against her Olympic disqualification. Speaking exclusively to India Today, Singhania highlighted the challenges of overturning decisions at CAS but remains hopeful for a historic ruling.

The CAS ad-hoc panel is expected to announce its decision today, following a 72-hour extension granted by Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett to review additional evidence. The delay came after a comprehensive three-hour hearing involving Vinesh Phogat, the United World Wrestling, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Singhania noted the rarity of successful appeals at CAS, stating, "The success rate at CAS is typically low. We're seeking a landmark decision in Vinesh's case. It's challenging, but we remain hopeful." He also emphasized the panel’s extended deliberation period as a positive sign, suggesting that the case is receiving serious consideration.

Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg gold medal match on August 7 due to being 100 grams overweight at the final weigh-in. Her appeal to compete in the final was denied, and the gold medal was awarded to Sarah Hilderbrandt of the USA, who defeated Guzman Yusneylys, Phogat's semifinal opponent.

Phogat’s legal team argues that the weight gain was a natural result of recovery and not indicative of any form of cheating. They assert that her weight was within the limit on the first day of competition, and the increase was due to normal bodily processes.