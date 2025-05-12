Star cricketer Virat Kohli, on May 12, announced retirement from Test cricket bringing an end to his iconic 14-year career in the longest format of the game.

He shared the news through a statement on his Instagram account.

Kohli's announcement comes ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England, beginning on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

Kohli wrote, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life."

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," Kohli wrote.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli added.

Kohli retires as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. He debuted in the format in Jamaica against the West Indies.

His final appearance in the format came during the New Year’s Test against Australia in January at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Over the course of 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His highest score - 254, came against South Africa in 2019 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Kohli's retirement closely follows that of Rohit Sharma, who stepped away from Test cricket on May 7. Both veterans had a difficult outing in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.