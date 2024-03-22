Virat Kohli, the powerhouse of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), etched his name in the annals of cricketing history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to amass a staggering 12,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The historic moment unfolded during the adrenaline-pumping clash between RCB and reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2024, held at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22.

The 33-year-old batting maestro achieved this remarkable milestone during the seventh over of the match, showcasing his trademark agility and astute cricketing acumen as he completed a single off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli's relentless pursuit of excellence in T20 cricket has seen him consistently dominate the field, securing his position as the all-time leading run-scorer in both T20 Internationals (T20Is) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Kohli's feat marks a historic moment for Indian cricket, he joins an elite league of global cricketing icons who have surpassed the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Prior to Kohli, illustrious names such as Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner had achieved this remarkable milestone, showcasing the sheer magnitude of Kohli's achievement.

The relentless pursuit of excellence doesn't stop with Kohli, as his Indian counterpart and Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, is poised to join the ranks of elite T20 batsmen. With 11,156 runs under his belt in 426 T20 appearances, Sharma is tantalizingly close to breaching the 12,000-run barrier, a feat he aims to accomplish in the near future.

Kohli's dominance extends beyond the IPL arena, where he holds numerous records including being the only batsman to surpass the 7000-run mark and boasting the highest number of centuries in the competition. Additionally, Kohli shares the record for the most half-centuries (50) in the IPL alongside Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan.

As RCB sets its sights on clinching their maiden IPL title, Kohli's stellar batting performances will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the team's fortunes. Furthermore, with the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA in June, Kohli's form assumes paramount importance as India seeks to assert its dominance on the global stage.