Virat Kohli achieved a second milestone today after he created another record with 50 centuries in the ODI World Cup. Kohli broke another of Sachin Tendulkar's record after scoring a total of fifty ODI centuries.

With this, Kohli has become the first batsman to score 50 ODI centuries in the ICC Men's World Cup. Prior to this in the same match, Kohli broke another record by Sachin when he most runs in a single ODI World Cup campaign (673), which the latter had created during the 2003 edition in South Africa.

Tendulkar, who hung his boots a decade ago, had scored 49 tons across the 50 overs format and 51 more in the Tests.

Kohli on the other hand, has 29 triple digit scores and one more T20I hundred to go with his ODI tons and make for the overall 80 centuries in international cricket.

Earlier this month at the Eden Gardens, Kohli had equalled Tendulkar’s tally and that too at the venue where the latter played his last international match.