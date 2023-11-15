Virat Kohil has created history by registering the most runs in an One Day International (ODI) edition of the ICC Men's World Cup.

Kohli today broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in an ODI World Cup match. Kohli achieved this feat after scoring his 80th run in the semi-final match against New Zealand.

The former Indian captain took his tally of runs in the current ODI World Cup edition to 674 runs. The previous recod was held by Saching Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition.