As the countdown to the IPL 2024 season intensifies, cricket enthusiasts have been buzzing over the latest revelation from Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player, Virat Kohli. The renowned cricketer has set social media ablaze with his daring new hairstyle, setting a trend that's sure to captivate fans both on and off the field.

In a viral post that has sparked excitement among Royal Challengers Bangalore faithful, Kohli debuted a fresh look that features a faded mohawk accentuated by a sleek slit on his eyebrows. This bold makeover, a trademark move for Kohli ahead of significant tournaments, has ignited anticipation for the upcoming season.

Kohli's hiatus from competitive cricket since January, owing to the birth of his second child, Akaay, has only heightened the anticipation surrounding his return. As he rejoins the squad in Bengaluru for the IPL season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 22, fans are eager to witness his dynamic performance on the pitch.