Virat Kohli marked a triumphant return to form in 2023, shattering records and securing his place in cricket history. Despite his remarkable individual achievements, the year leaves Kohli's redemption story incomplete, lacking the coveted ICC trophies and the elusive IPL titleAfter enduring a dry spell from 2020 to 2022, Kohli emerged with an unprecedented run-scoring spree, breaking records once deemed untouchable. His batting prowess in 2023 showcased a level of consistency that mirrored the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, with every match and series turning into a headline-grabbing spectacle.



1. Most Centuries in ODI Cricket: On November 15, during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Kohli reached a historic milestone, becoming the first player to achieve 50 ODI centuries. Even his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, applauded the feat, hailing the young boy who had grown into a 'Virat' player.

2. Most Runs in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup Event: In a remarkable display during the World Cup on home soil, Kohli amassed 765 runs in 11 matches, surpassing Sachin's previous record of 673 runs in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. His stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

3. First-ever Cricketer to Smash 3,000 Runs across All ICC White-Ball Tournaments: Kohli's dominance extended to all ICC white-ball tournaments, where he became the first player to amass 3,000 runs, solidifying his claim as one of the best limited-overs players in history.

4. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in a Single Cricket World Cup: Setting a new standard, Kohli recorded the most fifty-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup edition, with a total of nine, including three centuries.

5. Most Indian Premier League Centuries: Kohli continued his IPL excellence, registering his seventh century and surpassing Chris Gayle to become the batter with the most IPL tons.

6. First-ever Player to Smash 7,000 IPL Runs: Despite the absence of an IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli reached a monumental milestone, becoming the first player to score 7,000 runs in IPL history.

7. First-ever Player to Smash a Century in 500th International Match: Celebrating his 500th international game in style, Kohli became the first player to score a century in this historic outing.

8. Fastest to 13,000 ODI Runs: Kohli's rapid ascent continued as he became the fastest player to reach 13,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 267 innings.

9. Fastest to 25,000 and 26,000 International Runs: In front of his home crowd, Kohli surpassed Sachin as the fastest player to reach both 25,000 and 26,000 international runs.

10. Most ODI Centuries Against a Team: Kohli etched his name in the record books by becoming the batter with the most ODI centuries against a single team, notching up 10 against Sri Lanka.

11. Most Times 1,000 Runs in ODIs During a Calendar Year: During a Cricket World Cup match, Kohli surpassed Sachin's record, achieving 1,000-plus ODI runs in eight different calendar years.

12. First-ever Player to Complete 2,000 International Runs in Seven Different Calendar Years: In a testament to his consistency, Kohli became the first batter to score 2,000 runs in seven different calendar years.

Despite this extraordinary run, Kohli's redemption story remains incomplete without the glittering ICC trophies and an IPL title. His contribution has undoubtedly brought immeasurable joy to fans, solidifying his place as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Kohli's illustrious career, the records and memories created in 2023 will be etched in the annals of the sport's history.