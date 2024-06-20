As India prepares to face Afghanistan in their Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup, all eyes are on star batter Virat Kohli, who has yet to find his form in the ongoing tournament. Kohli, the top run-getter in T20 World Cup history, has had an uncharacteristically poor run, with scores of 1 against Ireland, 4 against Pakistan, and 0 against the USA.

Despite arriving at the tournament after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – where he amassed 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, earning him the Orange Cap – Kohli has struggled to replicate his IPL success on the challenging surfaces at Nassau County International Stadium in New York. The pitches were criticized for their bounce and poor play for batters, which hindered Kohli's aggressive approach.

However, the Men in Blue will now play in the West Indies, with matches scheduled in Barbados, Antigua, and Saint Lucia. Kohli, known for his resilience, will be eager to end his streak of low scores. His record against Afghanistan is impressive: in eight matches across formats, he has scored 323 runs in six innings at an average of 80.75, with a century and three half-centuries. In T20Is, he has accumulated 201 runs in four innings at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 171.79, including a century and a half-century.

Kohli's remarkable performances against Afghanistan include a memorable 50 off 39 balls in the 2012 T20 World Cup and an explosive 122 off 61 balls during the Asia Cup 2022, which marked his return to form after a three-year century drought. He also boasts a strong record against Afghanistan's top bowlers: he has scored 37 runs off pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in two innings without being dismissed, and 104 runs off spinner Rashid Khan in nine innings, with Rashid dismissing him twice.

The Indian cricket fraternity and fans alike are keenly watching to see if Kohli can leverage his impressive statistics against Afghanistan to bounce back with a formidable knock, potentially guiding India to a crucial victory in the Super Eights. The anticipation is palpable as the match approaches, and only time will tell if Kohli can reignite his storied career with another record-breaking performance.