Head coach Gautam Gambhir termed Virat Kohli as India's best Test captain in a special video shared on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the video which featured Kohli and Gambhir conversing with each other, Gambhir touched upon Kohli's tenure as India's Test captain and appreciated him for building a strong fast-bowling unit who had the ability to take 20 wickets in overseas conditions.

Gambhir said in the video, "I can understand what you must have gone through, a 25-year-old boy. Taking up India's Test captaincy. What you did brilliantly was that you had built a really-really strong bowling unit. And Test matches are won by taking 20 wickets. Till the time you don't have a strong bowling lineup you will. And that's what made you the most successful captain in the country."

Kohli had a phenomenal record at the helm of affairs. He ended his seven-year tenure as India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches. With 11 draws and 17 losses, Kohli boasted of a win percentage of 58.82. One of Kohli's most significant achievements as Test captain was leading India to the top of the ICC Test rankings, a position the team held for a record 42 months.

He also played a crucial role in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia during the 2018-19 tour, a historic feat. Kohli instilled a strong emphasis on fast bowling. He was credited with building one of the most formidable pace attacks in the world.

Furthermore, Gambhir added, "Credit goes to you. Because as a batter, it is easy to have 6-7 strong batters put-up runs on the board. And the way you identified and, more importantly, the attitude you got into the team with the fast bowlers. Imagine having people like Shami, Bumrah, Ishant, Umesh and then winning overseas. I remember you playing that knock in Adelaide when India was chasing 400 runs, and it was your first game as captain and you still wanted to win that Test match."