Double delight for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enthusiasts as cricket icon Virat Kohli rejoined the pre-season camp at the revered M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This much-awaited return came hot on the heels of the Bengaluru-based franchise clinching the Women's Premier League crown in New Delhi. Kohli, donning his training gear, was seen honing his skills at the iconic venue in the heart of Southern India.

Amidst a wave of anticipation, RCB extended a warm digital embrace to Kohli, welcoming him back to the fold with an enthusiastic social media post. "Daddy's Home and he is ready to reign again! Virat Kohli checked in to Namma Bengaluru, and we can't keep calm. Happy," the franchise expressed in a tweet, reflecting the collective excitement of fans.

In a video shared by RCB, Kohli expressed his delight at being back on the cricket field and the prospect of launching into another exhilarating IPL season. "It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say for 2 months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well," Kohli remarked, echoing the sentiments of countless supporters eagerly awaiting his return.

Kohli's reentry into competitive action marks his first appearance since the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January. The former captain had opted out of the 5-Test series against England to prioritize family time, being in London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, during the birth of their son, Akaay. Despite this hiatus, Kohli's return has been eagerly anticipated, especially after his stellar performance in the previous IPL season where he amassed 639 runs, embellished with two centuries and six half-centuries.