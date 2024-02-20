In the wake of advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI), the menace of deepfake videos continues to plague social media platforms, with another high-profile victim surfacing in the digital realm. Indian cricket maestro, Virat Kohli, has become the latest target of this nefarious trend, joining the ranks of other celebrities who have fallen prey to manipulated content.

Just weeks after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar raised alarm over a fake video featuring him endorsing a betting application, a similar occurrence has befallen Kohli. A video circulating on various social media platforms depicts the renowned cricketer seemingly promoting a betting app, leaving netizens astonished by the accuracy of the deepfake technology utilized.

What distinguishes this deepfake from previous instances is its sophisticated replication of not only Kohli's facial features but also his distinctive voice, further blurring the lines between reality and manipulation. The video, which has garnered widespread attention, underscores the alarming potential of AI-driven deception.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it has come to light that the news anchor featured alongside Kohli in the video was also artificially generated, highlighting the expansive reach of deepfake technology.

Expressing concern over the proliferation of such deceptive content, Sachin Tendulkar reiterated the need for stringent measures to combat the spread of misinformation. Emphasizing the role of social media platforms in curbing the dissemination of deepfakes, Tendulkar called for swift action to address complaints and mitigate the adverse impact on public perception.