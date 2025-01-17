Virat Kohli has been included in Delhi’s squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, though his participation hinges on availability. Sources within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) indicated that Kohli is unlikely to play the first Group D match against Saurashtra, starting January 23 in Rajkot. However, he could feature in the second clash against Railways, scheduled to begin on January 30.

This development aligns with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) renewed emphasis on international players participating in domestic tournaments. A policy introduced last week makes it mandatory for players to compete in domestic cricket to remain eligible for national team selection and central contracts. Exceptions will only be granted under extraordinary circumstances with formal approval from the Selection Committee Chairman.

The policy aims to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket, ensuring top players stay connected to India’s domestic setup while inspiring emerging talent. The move comes in the wake of India’s underwhelming performances in recent series, including a 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a home whitewash by New Zealand.

If Kohli returns to Ranji action, it will mark his first appearance in the tournament since November 2012, when he faced Uttar Pradesh. Over his first-class career, the 35-year-old has accumulated 11,479 runs in 155 matches at an average of 48.23, including 37 centuries and 39 fifties. However, Kohli’s recent international form has been less than stellar. In 2024, he managed just 417 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 24.52, with a single century and fifty to his name.

Delhi, currently fourth in Group D with 14 points, will hope Kohli’s presence bolsters their campaign. With one win, a loss, and three draws so far, the team is vying for a turnaround. Kohli’s potential participation in domestic cricket could also be crucial for reviving his own form ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has joined Mumbai’s squad for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, and Shubman Gill has confirmed his availability for Punjab’s game against Karnataka starting January 23 in Bengaluru.