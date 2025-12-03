Virat Kohli returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association has confirmed that Virat Kohli will feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking a meaningful return to domestic 50 over cricket for the former India captain. Kohli last played the tournament in 2010, and his comeback after a 15-year gap has instantly become one of the major storylines heading into the new season.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley and Secretary Ashok Sharma said Kohli has already informed the association of his availability for the 2025–26 campaign. The tournament begins on December 24, with Delhi taking on Andhra Pradesh in their opening match. Kohli is set to turn out for his home side, adding a star presence to the squad.

His decision comes at a time when the BCCI has reminded centrally contracted players of their responsibility to participate in domestic cricket whenever they are fit and not on national duty. With Kohli now committed exclusively to the ODI format after stepping away from Tests and T20Is, the Vijay Hazare Trophy becomes an important part of his match rhythm ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. Although he has confirmed participation, it remains to be seen whether he will play the full tournament or feature in a handful of games before rejoining the national team.

Kohli’s domestic return also ties in with his candid post-match reflections after smashing his 52nd ODI hundred a fluent 135 off 120 balls against South Africa which earned him the Player of the Match award giving fans a glimpse of vintage Kohli. Speaking openly about his preparation, mindset, and future, Kohli underlined why he feels completely at ease focusing on just one format.

On preparation, he said he has always trusted his mental clarity more than heavy training routines. “I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally, I can play the game. I work physically very hard every day of my life.”

He explained how visualisation keeps him sharp even without endless hours in the nets. “I visualise the game a lot. When I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I've played 300-odd ODI games; if you’re in touch with the game and able to hit balls in practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good.”

Kohli also firmly shut down speculation about a potential Test return, reiterating his one-format commitment. “That's how it's always going to be — I'm just playing one form of the game. If you've played 300-odd games, you know when the reflexes are there and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you’re hitting the ball well and playing good cricket, it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited.”

With matches scheduled at Bengaluru’s Alur grounds and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, massive crowds are expected, given Kohli’s deep connection with the city through his long stint with RCB. His presence alone could mirror the scenes from his Ranji Trophy appearance earlier this year, when more than 12,000 fans turned up for a domestic fixture.

Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years not only strengthens Delhi’s campaign but also injects renewed energy and star power into India’s premier domestic one day competition.