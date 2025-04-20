Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli achieved yet another significant milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the tournament’s history, surpassing Australian veteran David Warner.

The record-breaking feat came during RCB’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur, where Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls*, laced with seven fours and a six, at a strike rate of 135.19. This knock marked his 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, a record that includes eight centuries.

With this achievement, Kohli went past Warner’s tally of 66 fifty-plus scores, which includes four centuries. Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the third spot with 53 such scores, including two hundreds.

Kohli’s consistency this season has been exceptional, registering four fifties in eight innings, making him RCB’s highest run-scorer with 322 runs at an impressive average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140.00. His contributions in run-chases have been particularly impactful, including:

59 (36 balls)* vs Kolkata Knight Riders

62 (45 balls)* vs Rajasthan Royals

73 (54 balls)* vs Punjab Kings

Kohli also extended his strong record against Punjab Kings. In his last five outings against the franchise, he has scored 59, 77, 92, 1, and 50*. Overall, he has amassed 1,104 runs in 34 innings against PBKS, with an average of 36.80, featuring six half-centuries and a century. His highest individual score against PBKS is 113*.

Currently, Kohli stands as the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 and continues to be the backbone of RCB's batting lineup.