Following India's T20 World Cup victory on Saturday (June 29), Indian cricket star Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory call.

Kohli, who earned the 'Player of the Match' for his impressive 76-run knock against South Africa in the final, responded to PM Modi's "kind words and encouragement" on X.

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"Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation," Kohli wrote in his post.

Dear @narendramodi sir, thank you so much for your very kind words and your support and encouragement always. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team which has brought the cup home. We are deeply touched & overwhelmed with the happiness it has bought the entire nation. https://t.co/dpKiJiMFih — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team over the phone after they defeated South Africa by 7 runs to become the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Modi praised Kohli for his innings in the T20 World Cup final and his contribution to Indian cricket.

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On the day, the Indian cricket team clinched the World Cup, Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 format.