India on October 23 defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the Super 12 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Winning the toss, India put Pakistan in to bat first and restricted them to 159/8, riding on Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's performance as well as some contributions from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Later, while chasing the target, India didn't get a good start. However, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli came to the rescue and played an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

The men in blue were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli with his splendid performance helped India triumph over Pakistan.

Kohli was well accompanied by Hardik Pandya and the duo took their team toward victory apart from recovering the team from the early shock.

Earlier, the men in blue restricted Pakistan to 159 for eight wickets loss. Arshdeep Singh took the crucial wicket of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan in his first two overs.

Later, Mohammed Shami in his second spell broke the 76-run partnership as he took the third wicket for India.

Other bowlers for India such as Ravichandran Ashwin failed to send any batsman to the pavilion, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar got one wicket.