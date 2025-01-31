Much to the disappointment of Indian cricket fans, Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy ended with just 6 runs on Day 2 of Delhi’s clash against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

As Kohli’s struggles with the bat continued, the stadium, which was packed with fans eager to watch their hero in action, witnessed a mass exit as soon as Kohli was bowled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

He returned to domestic cricket after 12 years, where he was expected to anchor Delhi’s innings after they lost Yash Dhull early in the morning session. As the 36-year-old took his position at number four, his stay at the crease lasted only 15 balls.

Delhi were left struggling at 86 for 3 and trailing Railways by 155 runs after Kohli’s dismissal. The star batter’s form has been a concern, with his recent Test performances against New Zealand and Australia raising questions about his consistency. His return to domestic cricket was seen as an opportunity to regain rhythm ahead of India’s crucial Test series against England, but his early exit only added to the concerns.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. His return aligns with the BCCI’s push for Indian stars to feature in domestic cricket, a move aimed at reinforcing the importance of first-class cricket in national team selection. Players like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all participated in the tournament as part of this initiative.