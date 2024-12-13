Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand reflected on D Gukesh’s meteoric rise after the young chess prodigy became the youngest World Chess Champion in history. Sharing a nostalgic photo of himself with a young Gukesh, Anand wrote on X, "The boy who would be King".

Anand, who has mentored Gukesh through the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), expressed his pride in the historic achievement. “It’s a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, and a very personal moment of pride for me,” Anand had said earlier, congratulating Gukesh on his victory.

Gukesh’s triumph came on Thursday when he defeated China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Championship final, securing a 7.5-6.5 win. The 18-year-old’s composure in the decisive game and his ability to capitalize on Ding’s critical error solidified his place in chess history.

Anand’s influence on Gukesh has been significant, with the legendary player often guiding young Indian talent. Gukesh himself has credited Anand’s mentorship as a crucial factor in his journey.

FIDE also celebrated the moment, proclaiming Gukesh as the “youngest world champion in history” on social media.

Ding Liren, reflecting on his defeat, said, “I was in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I have no regrets.” Despite the disappointment, he praised Gukesh’s skill and resilience.

The victory capped an incredible year for Gukesh, who earlier won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the world title. Anand’s words, “The boy who would be King,” now resonate with the chess world as Gukesh ushers in a new era for the sport.