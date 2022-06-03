Indian legend Viswanathan Anand continued his winning run in the Classical section of the Norway Chess tournament as he defeated China’s Wang Hao in the third round to remain on top of the standings.

The 52-year-old Anand won the Armageddon (sudden death game) early on Friday after the regular classical match was drawn after 39 moves.

The Armageddon saw the former world champion pip Hao in 44 moves to take his points tally to 7.5. He is followed by American Wesley So, who is on 6 points, and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen (5.5).

This is the Indian ace’s third straight win in the Classical section after having beaten Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) in the first two rounds.

Indian legend Viswanathan Anand continued his winning run in the Classical section of the Norway Chess tournament as he defeated China’s Wang Hao in the third round to remain on top of the standings.

The 52-year-old Anand won the Armageddon (sudden death game) early on Friday after the regular classical match was drawn after 39 moves.

The Armageddon saw the former world champion pip Hao in 44 moves to take his points tally to 7.5. He is followed by American Wesley So, who is on 6 points, and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen (5.5).

This is the Indian ace’s third straight win in the Classical section after having beaten Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) in the first two rounds.