Wankhede miracle: How Suryakumar Yadav saved India from a USA upset in T20 World Cup opener

In a pulse pounding start to their 2026 T20 World Cup opener, defending champions India survived a major batting collapse to beat a fearless USA side by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. Reduced to a worrying 77 for six after a stunning triple strike by Shadley van Schalkwyk, the defending champions showed composure under pressure to recover and post 161 for nine. India’s bowlers then held their nerve to restrict the USA to 132 for eight, sealing a hard-fought opening win.

India’s campaign began on a shaky note as early wickets put the star-studded batting line up on the back foot. Van Schalkwyk rattled the middle order in a single over, removing Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, and suddenly the crowd at the Wankhede fell silent. With the top order gone, the responsibility rested on captain Suryakumar Yadav to steady the innings and take the team to a respected total.

Suryakumar responded with an innings that defined calm under pressure. His unbeaten 84 off 49 balls was built patiently before exploding in the final overs. He rotated the strike smartly, picked the right balls to attack and ensured India stayed in the contest. The turning point came through his partnership with Axar Patel, as the duo added 41 crucial runs to drag India out of trouble.

Once set, Suryakumar shifted gears and punished the USA bowlers at the death, taking 20 runs from the final over to lift India to a competitive total. Van Schalkwyk still finished as the standout performer for the USA with figures of four for 25, underlining a performance that put the defending champions under real stress.

The USA chase began with intent, but India struck early through Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed captain Monank Patel for a duck and kept things tight in the Powerplay. Sanjay Krishnamurthi anchored the innings with a steady knock, while Milind Kumar provided support in the middle overs to keep the chase alive.

Just as the USA looked set for a late push, Axar Patel turned the game with two wickets in the 16th over, breaking the rhythm of the chase. Mohammed Siraj then took charge at the death. Making a strong return to the T20I side after replacing injured Harshit Rana, Siraj mixed pace and accuracy to finish with figures of three for 29, including a decisive final over that shut out any chance of a comeback.

The USA eventually ended on 132 for eight, but the scoreline did not reflect how close they came to unsettling the champions. For India, the win brought relief more than celebration, highlighting both their ability to fight back and the need for a more solid start in the matches ahead.

For the USA, the performance was a clear statement. They did not just challenge India, they controlled long periods of the game and pushed the defending champions to the edge, proving they belong on the biggest stage.