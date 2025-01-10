Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is gearing up for a grand celebration to mark 50 years of the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The week-long festivities will culminate in a star-studded event on January 19, featuring cricket legends, performances, and tributes to the stadium’s rich history.

The celebrations kick off on January 12 with a cricket match between MCA officials and a team of Consul Generals and bureaucrats. On January 15, MCA will honour the contributions of groundsmen from various clubs by hosting the Polly Umrigar Health Camp, a special lunch, and a felicitation ceremony.

The main event on January 19 promises an unforgettable evening. Cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Diana Edulji will join the celebrations. The lineup also includes legendary men’s and women’s cricketers who have represented Mumbai at the domestic and international levels.

Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant will host the evening, featuring performances by artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, along with a spectacular laser show. A commemorative coffee table book and a postal stamp honoring Wankhede Stadium’s legacy will also be unveiled during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik invited fans to be part of this landmark celebration, saying, “As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium which is a pride of Mumbai. Let's make this celebration truly unforgettable.”

Tickets for the January 19 event are now available on District by Zomato and Insider.in, starting at Rs 300. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spot at this historic celebration.