Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday the introduction of its 'Multicultural Ambassadors Program,' featuring 54 distinguished individuals from various backgrounds, including former cricket stars Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri. The initiative, part of the Australian Cricket Multicultural Action Plan, aims to drive inclusivity and positive change within the sport and the broader community.

"Cricket Australia is proud to launch its Multicultural Ambassador Program, naming 54 people with diverse backgrounds and experiences across government, business, sport, media, and community as the inaugural representatives," said a statement from the board.

This groundbreaking program assembles leaders from different sectors to advocate for diversity and support the goals outlined in the Multicultural Action Plan. The inaugural list of ambassadors includes notable figures such as Usman Khawaja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri, Lisa Sthalekar, Kishwar Chowdhury, Alana King, Peter Varghese, Swati Dave, and Fawad Ahmed. These ambassadors will focus on five key areas: Participation, High Performance, People and Representation, Communications and Engagement, and Event and Experience.

By leveraging their unique expertise, the ambassadors will offer leadership, insight, and support to foster greater connectivity across the Australian cricket landscape. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and diverse group as Multicultural Ambassadors. Their collective leadership, expertise, and passion will be instrumental in driving meaningful change and fostering a more inclusive cricketing community."

Hockley emphasized Cricket Australia's commitment to creating a sport that mirrors contemporary Australian society and embraces individuals from all backgrounds. "Through collaboration and collective action, the program aims to ensure that cricket remains a welcoming and inclusive sport for all," he added. "Our objectives are clear: to create more opportunities for multicultural members of the community to engage with cricket, break down barriers, build trust, and drive progress across."

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, one of the ambassadors, shared his pride in joining the initiative: "I see the sport as a bridge that connects communities and welcomes all, fostering understanding, respect, and unity. We need to take the next step to ensure greater and more equitable representation of the community by creating opportunities, celebrating our shared love for the game, and inspiring members of all backgrounds to get involved."

Former Australian player and cricket commentator Lisa Sthalekar echoed these sentiments, saying, "Being a Cricket Australia Multicultural Ambassador is an incredible honor. Cricket has the power to unite people from all backgrounds, and I am committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcome and inspired to be a part of the game."

The ambassadors, engaged for an initial two-year period, reflect a wide range of cultural backgrounds, including Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Indigenous Australian, Bangladeshi, Nepali, and Afghani communities. This diverse lineup of high-profile figures, business leaders, and community champions ensures a multifaceted approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities related to diversity and inclusion in cricket and society.

Through the Multicultural Ambassadors Program, Cricket Australia aims to harness the power of diversity to strengthen the sport and create a more inclusive environment for all who are passionate about cricket.