‘We believe in you Team India,’ says BJP, Congress quips ‘True that’
With all eyes on the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) extended wishes for team India at the start of the much-anticipated match.
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Bitter political rivals BJP and Congress sing the same tune while backing Team India in the World Cup final match.
With all eyes on the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) extended wishes for team India at the start of the much-anticipated match.
"Come on Team India! We believe in you!" tweeted the BJP. The Congress agreed with the BJP and reposted the tweet saying, "True that! JEETEGA INDIA!".
True that!— Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2023
JEETEGA INDIA 🇮🇳 https://t.co/nLEInv14WR
Apart from extending wishes to Team India to win the high-stakes match, Congress's response also appeared to be voicing support for INDIA, the mega-opposition alliance.
India is taking on Australia at the World Cup finals in Ahmedabad.
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