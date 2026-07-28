'We never anticipated a medal': Bindyarani's mother after Manipur lifter claims bronze in higher weight class

Manipur weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam's bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games exceeded her family's expectations, with her mother revealing they had not expected a podium finish after she was moved to the 58kg category.

Speaking to reporters, Bindyarani's mother, Sorokhaibam Ongbi Ibemcha, said the family was overwhelmed by the result as the change in weight category had made the competition significantly tougher.

"My daughter's bronze medal win fills me with immense joy. We had never anticipated a medal," she said, adding that the family had little understanding of competitive weightlifting when Bindyarani won silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Ibemcha said the family lost hope of a medal after Bindyarani was shifted from her preferred weight category to the 58kg division.

"We had no expectations of a medal because the increase in weight category made it much more difficult. Despite her hard effort, she managed to achieve a bronze medal, which I consider a significant accomplishment," she said.

Describing the medal as a reward for her daughter's perseverance, Ibemcha said finishing third in a strong field was an achievement in itself.

"I feel a sense of satisfaction that she placed third among so many contenders. Her success is a testament to her determination and perseverance," she said.

She also believed Bindyarani could have challenged for the top spot had she competed in her original weight category.

"As a mother, I know that if she had competed in her 53kg category, she could have won a gold medal. I am aware of her will, courage and determination," she said.

According to Ibemcha, the bronze brought the family even greater satisfaction than the silver medal Bindyarani won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games because they had entered the competition without expecting a podium finish.

Bindyarani secured bronze with a total lift of 199kg, finishing behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who claimed gold with a Games record total of 229kg, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau, who took silver with 215kg.

The Indian lifter made a steady start in the snatch after her coaches lowered her opening attempt from 85kg to 83kg. She successfully lifted 83kg, 85kg and 87kg to finish level with England's Eliza Pratt but ahead on countback.

Her clean and jerk campaign began with disappointment after her opening lift of 110kg was ruled a no-lift following a jury review because of an elbow buckle. She recovered with a successful lift of 112kg to take her overall total to 199kg and briefly move into the silver-medal position. However, she failed to complete her final attempt of 116kg, which would have been a personal best, but her total was enough to seal bronze.

The medal marked Bindyarani's second Commonwealth Games podium finish after her silver in Birmingham in 2022. It also capped a remarkable comeback after recovering from a knee injury in 2023 and adapting to competition in both the 55kg and 58kg categories.

Bindyarani's bronze took India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to six, comprising one gold, three silver and two bronze medals, including one in para powerlifting.