‘We will collect it later’: BCCI secy Devajit Saikia on India refusing Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi

The Indian women's cricket team will collect its Asia Cup trophy later, after refusing to receive it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on September 14.

Saikia said the decision was linked to the manner in which the post-match presentation was planned and insisted that winning the tournament remained the priority.

"Not accepting the trophy is a separate matter; winning the tournament is what truly matters," Saikia said.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday to win their eighth Women's Asia Cup title and fourth in the T20 format. However, the Indian players did not appear on stage for the trophy presentation, with Naqvi present among the dignitaries.

Explaining the decision, Saikia said the BCCI had already communicated its objection to the planned presentation ceremony.

"We had already made our stance after the Pahalgam incident. We maintained the same position as the one in the Men's Asian Games," he said.

"We had informed them beforehand that we did not approve of their planned method for the prize distribution ceremony. We told their chairman that if they proceeded with that system, we would not participate."

According to Saikia, the board had made it clear that the Indian team would not take part if the proposed arrangement was followed.

"Since they did not agree, we chose not to accept the trophy in that manner; we will collect it later," he said.

The Indian players stayed away from the stage as Sri Lanka's runners-up medals were presented. Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu also received a cheque from Naqvi. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had spoken to broadcasters after the final, did not join the presentation.

There were also no visuals of the Indian team lifting the trophy amid the customary celebrations. Instead, before the formal proceedings began, the players gathered separately with head coach Amol Muzumdar. Saikia and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla also presented the Fielder of the Match medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches during the final.

Saikia subsequently addressed the players and congratulated them on their title triumph.

India's victory was powered by a record opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana scored 59 off 39 balls, while Shafali smashed 68 off 39 as the pair added 129 runs for the first wicket.

India posted 183/5 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 111, with Sree Charani taking four wickets for 20 runs.

The trophy controversy comes against the backdrop of a similar standoff involving the Indian men's team and Naqvi during last year's Asia Cup. India had refused to receive the trophy from the ACC chief amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following cross-border terrorism.

The men's team went on to celebrate their title victory without the physical trophy, while the dispute over its presentation remained unresolved.

The women's team's decision in Dubai has now brought the issue back into focus, with Saikia making it clear that India considers the manner of the presentation separate from its achievement on the field.