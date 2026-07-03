'We will play with courage': Cape Verde back belief ahead of Argentina clash

Cape Verde head coach Pedro Leitao Brito has said his side will take on reigning champions Argentina with confidence and determination when the teams meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 in Miami on Friday (local time).

Speaking ahead of the knockout fixture, Brito said his players were ready to embrace the challenge and would not be overawed by the stature of their opponents.

"There’s belief and conviction, and that’s very helpful," Brito said.

He stressed that Cape Verde would play with courage while remaining disciplined, adding that the focus was on securing a place in the Round of 16.

"We will play with courage. We will be bold and fight for the qualification. We want the players to enjoy the match, but to be focused and do everything to go to the next phase," he said.

Brito also expressed confidence in his squad's ability to compete against one of the tournament favourites.

"Of course, we believe. We believe in ourselves and our strengths, our players and our team. We know this will be a very difficult game, but we can hurt our opponent. We are brave and ambitious, and we will play to win," he said.

Addressing the challenge posed by Argentine captain Lionel Messi, Brito said his team had prepared to face the entire side rather than focusing on one player.

"We as a team have our own strategy, not only against Messi but the whole team. They are the current world champions and one of the best teams in the tournament. We will play against the whole team. We know Messi is one of the best players in the world, but we play against the whole team," he said.

Cape Verde created history by becoming the smallest nation ever to progress beyond the World Cup group stage. A victory over Argentina would see Brito's men advance to the Round of 16, while the reigning champions will be aiming to keep their title defence on track.