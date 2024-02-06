West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen, formerly associated with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, fell victim to an attack and robbery at gunpoint outside the Paarl Royals team hotel in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old cricketer was confronted by assailants wielding firearms near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel. Allen's personal belongings, including his phone and bag, were forcibly taken from him during the altercation.

Following the alarming incident, reassurance about Allen's safety came from a top official of Cricket West Indies (CWI). "Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any," the CWI official stated.

The unsettling event has sparked concerns over the security measures in place for players participating in the South African league. The timing of the incident, on the eve of the first Playoff game, underscores the urgency for robust security protocols to safeguard the well-being of players.

Despite this unsettling incident, the cricketing action continues unabated in the SA20 League. With four out of six teams advancing to the knockout stage, anticipation builds for the upcoming clashes. Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are poised to clash in the Qualifier 1 match on February 6, while Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings prepare for the Eliminator showdown on Wednesday.

The Paarl Royals, Allen's team, exhibited commendable performance during the group stage of SA20 2023-24, securing victories in five matches and clinching the third spot in the points table.

Fabian Allen, known for his prowess with both bat and ball, boasts an impressive cricketing resume. With 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is under his belt, Allen has showcased his talent by scoring 200 runs in ODIs and 267 runs in T20Is. Additionally, he has contributed with the ball, claiming seven wickets in ODIs and 24 wickets in T20Is, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile cricketer.