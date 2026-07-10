‘What went wrong’ to be reviewed: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia after T20I series loss

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a review meeting after the conclusion of the ODI series against England to assess the national team's poor run in T20Is, following a 3-0 series defeat to England.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the meeting, to be held after the ODI series ends on July 19, will bring together the team's "core members to discuss what went wrong" during the white-ball tour of England and Ireland.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia described the results as a temporary setback rather than a major concern.

"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase," he said.

Expressing confidence in the side's ability to bounce back, Saikia added that the board hoped the team would return to "good form" during the ODI series.

Clarifying the scope of the meeting, he said discussions would be "strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to shortfalls. Nothing else will be discussed."

India's review follows a disappointing T20I campaign that began with a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland before the team failed to win a match against England. The opening T20I against England ended without a result, while the hosts clinched the next three games, including a nine-wicket victory in Bristol to seal the series with one match remaining.

The third T20I proved particularly one-sided, with India being bowled out for just 76 while chasing 202, resulting in a 125-run defeat.

The defeats mark India's second successive bilateral T20I series loss under newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, who replaced 2026 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav earlier this year.

Although Iyer struck an unbeaten 80 off 49 deliveries in the fourth T20I at Bristol, India's 158/7 was comfortably overhauled by England in 13.5 overs. Captain Harry Brook led the chase with 79 off 35 balls, while Phil Salt contributed 59 off 42.

The result also handed England their first bilateral T20I series victory over India in a contest featuring two or more matches.

India will look to finish the remaining T20I on a positive note before turning their attention to the ODI series, after which the BCCI's performance review is set to take place.