'When you don't do what you have to do, you don't win': Mbappe on France's World Cup exit

France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted his side failed to deliver in key areas after a 2-0 defeat to Spain ended Les Bleus' campaign in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Spain secured a place in the World Cup final for only the second time in their history with a composed performance at AT&T Stadium. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before Pedro Porro doubled the lead after the break. The result also ensured France will not feature in the World Cup final for the first time since 2018.

Mbappe acknowledged that France struggled to cope with Spain's control in midfield, where Rodri and Fabian Ruiz dictated the game.

"We were three against two in midfield, and against Spain, that's hard," Mbappe said. "Fabian and Rodri had plenty of time to play. There was a lack of communication in the press. I think we should have done a man-to-man press and forced them to run with us."

France entered the semi-final on a six-match winning streak after scoring 16 goals during the tournament, but they were unable to match Spain's intensity or possession-based approach.

The France skipper said the team failed to execute its tactical plan of pressing high and disrupting Spain's build-up.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically. When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win," he said.

Mbappe also criticised France's performance on the ball, saying the side wasted the few chances it created.

"We were too sloppy technically. We could not hurt them when we could have," he added.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal won a penalty, which Oyarzabal converted. France suffered another setback before half-time when defender William Saliba was forced off with an injury.

Didier Deschamps introduced Manu Kone, Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki after the interval in an attempt to change the game, but Spain extended their lead shortly after the hour mark. Porro combined with Dani Olmo before finishing past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France created a handful of opportunities through Aurelien Tchouameni and Mbappe, but Spain's defence stood firm to record its sixth clean sheet in seven matches at the tournament.

Mbappe, who remains level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals, accepted responsibility for the defeat.

"As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility, and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go," he said.

France will now face the loser of the second semi-final between Argentina and England in the third-place play-off, while Spain will meet the winner in the final as they chase their second FIFA World Cup title.