India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtains down on a 13-year career in the longest format, with an emotional farewell message saying he was bidding goodbye to the white jersey but not the memories associated with it.

Shami made the announcement through a social media post on November 6, reflecting on his journey with the Indian Test team and thanking his teammates, coaches, family, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the millions of fans who supported him.

"Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi..." (I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it), he wrote.

Recalling the first time he wore India's Test jersey, Shami said his only dream was to do something for the country. Every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback during his career, he said, had taught him something.

"Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been an incredibly special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am deciding to retire from Test cricket," he said.

The 36-year-old thanked every teammate, coach and family member, as well as the millions of Indians who continued to believe in him through both good and difficult times.

He also expressed gratitude to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in his talent, providing him opportunities and playing an important role in his cricketing journey.

"Even though my last Test ball on the field may have been bowled, the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart," he said, signing off with "Shukriya, Test Cricket".

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 6, 2013. Coincidentally, he announced his retirement on the 13th anniversary of that debut.

He finished his Test career with 229 wickets from 64 matches at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls. His last appearance in the format was the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Known for his ability to generate seam movement and reverse swing, Shami was a key member of India's pace attack across conditions and played a significant role in several overseas campaigns.

His retirement announcement is limited to Test cricket and does not mark the end of his playing career. He will continue to feature in white-ball cricket, including domestic competitions and the IPL.