The final showdown of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to take place today at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, featuring a high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

A win for either side will mark their first-ever IPL title, making this a historic moment for both franchises.

RCB, despite their passionate fan base and consistent performances, have remained titleless. The team has previously reached the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but victory has always eluded them. Star player Virat Kohli, who has been the face of the franchise for years, is yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy — a drought that fans hope will finally end today.

PBKS, on the other hand, made their only final appearance in 2014, where they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Now, after years of rebuilding and perseverance, the team stands just one win away from redemption.

Across India and beyond, cricket enthusiasts are rallying behind both teams, with RCB in particular drawing emotional support from fans who have long wished to see their team lift the trophy. Social media is flooded with posts, prayers, and wishes as supporters gear up for what could be a landmark victory.

This season, the title-less Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first to break into the qualifiers, securing a spot in the final. The squad showcases top-tier talent with standout performances from players like Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt.

According to reports, Punjab Kings may have a better net run rate than RCB, but the outcome will ultimately depend on how the game unfolds.

Over the months since the tournament began, the Punjab Kings have consistently showcased their prowess, breaking multiple records and earning accolades along the way. Despite often flying under the radar, the team’s athletes have delivered quietly but brilliantly, proving that success doesn't always come with a spotlight. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL title now feels like a long-overdue crown—one they believe they deserve and are determined to claim. Not long ago, cricket fans were critical of Virat Kohli’s form, with many questioning his focus and commitment to the game, especially amidst his increasing involvement in off-field pursuits. The criticism mounted as his performance dipped, but Kohli may just be staging a remarkable comeback. As Kohli looks to reclaim his dominance, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and his squad are equally hungry for a win. Both teams are chasing a historic maiden IPL title—one that could redefine their legacy and send shockwaves across the cricketing world. The stage is set, the stakes are sky-high, and history awaits — tonight's final promises to be an electrifying spectacle as two long-awaiting teams vie for glory in IPL 2025. Where to watch: The match will be live on Star Sports Network; streaming available on JioHotstar. When? 7:30 pm.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas lyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.