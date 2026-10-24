India’s decision to send Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at No. 3 in the second T20I against New Zealand has raised questions about the young batter’s role in the team’s long-term plans. The 15-year-old returned to the playing XI in place of the injured Ishan Kishan but, instead of opening, came in after Sanju Samson’s dismissal.

India retained Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers, allowing the team to maintain its existing combination while testing Sooryavanshi in a different role. However, the youngster managed just four runs off eight balls before being caught by Daryl Mitchell off Nathan Smith in the seventh over.

While his outing was brief, Sooryavanshi’s record across formats suggests why India are keen to explore his potential. The challenge now is to identify where he fits into an established batting order without rushing his development.

Sooryavanshi’s numbers speak for themselves

Sooryavanshi has made a strong impression in T20 cricket despite his age. According to his Cricbuzz profile, he has scored 1,028 runs in 23 IPL matches at an average of 44.70 and a strike rate of 228.95. His record includes two centuries and six half centuries, underlining his ability to score quickly and convert starts into substantial innings.

His international T20 record also offers encouraging signs. In eight T20Is, he has scored 246 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 186.36, including two half centuries. His highest score in the format is 81.

These numbers highlight his attacking potential, particularly in a format where powerplay scoring and sustained momentum can shape a team's innings. However, statistics alone cannot determine his ideal batting position, especially as he continues to gain experience at the international level.

Where does he fit into India’s batting order?

Sooryavanshi is primarily known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order, where he can exploit fielding restrictions. With Samson and Abhishek occupying the opening slots, the No. 3 position offers India a way to accommodate him without immediately changing the combination.

Batting at first drop, however, can bring different challenges. He may need to respond to an early wicket, maintain momentum after a strong start or adapt to the bowling attack during the middle overs.

At just 15, regular opportunities could help him develop the ability to handle these situations. One low score should not determine his prospects, but India must also balance his development with the demands of selecting a competitive playing XI.

Should India continue experimenting?

India could use Sooryavanshi at No. 3 as an opportunity to broaden his game, but any experiment needs a clear purpose. If the team sees him primarily as an opener, maintaining that role could help him develop consistency. Alternatively, experience in the middle order could give India greater flexibility in different match situations.

The two approaches are not mutually exclusive. A reasonable run of games, coupled with clarity over his role, would give the team a better basis for assessing his progress than judging him on individual innings.

For now, Sooryavanshi’s appearance at No. 3 is an opportunity to explore his adaptability rather than a definitive indication of his future position. Given his age and record, the challenge for India is to provide enough opportunities for him to develop while ensuring that experimentation fits into a broader batting strategy.