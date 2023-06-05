Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on June 5 reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the fight for justice. Both wrestlers dismissed recent reports suggesting their withdrawal from the protest, emphasizing that they stand united in their pursuit of justice for the alleged victims. Malik and Punia took to social media to clarify the matter and urged people not to spread misinformation.

Responding to the speculations, Sakshi Malik took to Twitter, stating, "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news."

Bajrang Punia echoed Malik's sentiment and refuted claims of withdrawing the FIR, categorizing them as "completely false." He stated, "The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumor. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served."

The protest, led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat—fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist—aims to bring attention to the allegations of sexual harassment made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The wrestlers are demanding his arrest in connection with the charges raised by seven wrestlers, including one minor.