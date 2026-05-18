Will ‘Thala’ return? Dhoni chatter peaks before CSK’s Chepauk clash

Chepauk could be in for an emotional evening on Monday as MS Dhoni’s possible return continues to dominate conversations ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ crucial IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With Chepauk set to host CSK’s final home game of the season, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter finally makes his first appearance of the campaign.

Dhoni was ruled out for two weeks at the start of the season due to a calf strain, but the 44-year-old has remained unavailable throughout the tournament despite travelling with the squad and attending training sessions. The uncertainty around his return has only added to the anticipation surrounding Monday’s fixture.

The buzz intensified further after reports emerged that Dhoni trained for around 30 to 40 minutes on Sunday, facing throwdowns and spinners during CSK’s practice session ahead of the must-win clash.

The timing of the speculation has made the conversation even bigger. Dhoni has on multiple occasions publicly stated that he would like his final T20 appearance to come at Chepauk, the venue where he built one of the most iconic legacies in IPL history.

With retirement rumours once again circulating around what is widely expected to be his final IPL season, many fans believe CSK’s last home game of IPL 2026 could turn into an emotional farewell if Dhoni takes the field.

While Sanju Samson has enjoyed an impressive IPL 2026 season with 450 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 164.23, including two centuries and a fifty, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has endured a comparatively difficult campaign. Gaikwad has scored 306 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.60 with two fifties, though the Chennai captain has shown signs of regaining rhythm in recent matches.

The match itself remains crucial for Chennai’s playoff hopes. CSK currently sit fifth on the points table with six wins and six defeats. A victory over SRH would keep them firmly in contention for a playoff spot, while a loss could effectively end their campaign.

Yet, despite the high stakes, much of the attention ahead of the contest continues to revolve around one question — will ‘Thala’ finally return at Chepauk?