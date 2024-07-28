Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024, on July 28 clinching their maiden Asia Cup title.

Lanka chased down the target of 166 in 18.2 overs, with Harshita Samarawickrama's brilliant half-century score and batting skills which ensured the first-ever Women's Asia Cup title for Sri Lanka.

The Indian squad fell prey to fielding errors and lack of bowling girth which cost them the title.

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, however performed well on the field.

On the other hand, Radha Yadav turned the game in Sri Lanka's favour after she leaked 17 runs in the 18th over.

Chasing India's 166 score, Sri Lanka lost a wicket in the initial stage, however Chamari's score of 61 off 49 balls helped the team maintain their grip.

It may be mentioned that India have been seven-time champions, however, they failed to secure the title for the eighth time.