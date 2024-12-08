Women's ODI: Australia beat India by 122 runs in second match, take 2-0 series lead
Australia's powerful batting display led by Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll secured a 122-run victory over India in the second ODI. The win gives Australia an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
Australia delivered a dominating batting display, thrashing India by 122 runs in the second Women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Australia's Brisbane, on December 8.
Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry struck centuries.
Youngster Voll smashed an 87-ball 101, her maiden century in only her second ODI, whlie veteran Perry also toyed with the Indian bowling attack with a 75-ball 105, studded with six sixes and seven fours as Australia posted a towering 371/8 after opting to bat.
Australia also had two half-centurions in Phoebe Litchfield (60; 63b) and Beth Mooney (56; 44b) as they decimated the Indian attack. Saima Thakor was the pick of the bowlers with 3/62.
In reply, India were no match to the hosts and were bowled out for 249 in 44.5 overs.
Opener Richa Ghosh was the top-scorer who took 72 balls for her 54, while the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (38) failed to convert their starts.
Minnu Mani waged a lone battle with 45-ball unbeaten 46 but it proved insufficient.
Annabel Sutherland was the destroyer- in-chief with 4/38 in 8.5 overs.
Australia had won the opening ODI by five wickets. The final match of the series is slated for Wednesday at WACA.
Brief Scores:
Australia 371/8 in 50 overs (Ellyse Perry 105, Georgia Voll 101, Phoebe Litchfield 60; Saima Thakor 3/62)
India: 249 all out in 44.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 54, Jemimah Rodrigues 43; Annabel Sutherland 4/38).
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